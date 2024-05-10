Live
Just In
Rs 8 cr seized at Garikapadu check post
Highlights
Vijayawada: Police intercepted a truck at the Garikapadu check post in NTR district and uncovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 8 crore. The discovery transpired during routine checks conducted in the early morning hours.
The cash was found concealed within a secret compartment of a lorry loaded with pipes. Two persons associated with the transportation of the money, which was en route from Hyderabad to Guntur, have been apprehended by the police.
Jaggayyapet circle inspector Chandra Sekhar said, “We will hand over the seized amount to the district scrutiny teams, and further actions will be undertaken by the officials and the flying squad team.”
