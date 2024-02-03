Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for tomorrow

Adari Anand Kumar, the Visakhapatnam West Constituency Coordinator program for tomorrow is as follows. At 8:30 am in Lakshmi Nagar, under the guidance of Ward President Nammi Srinu and Incharge Chukka Prasad Reddy in 90 Ward, the grills of the Badminton Court at Pancha Tattva Park near Power Station will be inaugurated. The cost of this project is Rs 15 Lakhs. Additionally, an Open Gym with a cost of Rs 12 Lakhs will also be inaugurated.

9:30 am: Under the direction of Corporator Gundapu Nageswara Rao and Varapala Mahesh Garu in the area of 40 Ward, construction of CC roads from Shivalayam to Ship Yard Colony will take place. The cost of this project is Rs 19,80,000.

9:35 am: Construction of CC roads from the 40 Ward Kalyana Mandapam Main Road to Ship Yard Colony will also be undertaken. This project will cost Rs 19,80,000.

9:40 am: Construction of CC roads cross culvert in 40 ward AKC colony will be carried out, at a cost of Rs 19,95,000.

9:45 am: The foundation stone laying program for the construction of a Cross Culvert Drain in the 40th Ward AKC Colony, costing Rs 16,00,000, will take place.

10:00 am: Under the direction of Corporator Balla Lakshmana Rao and Ward President Bishetti Ganesh in Ward 62, the construction of a Major Drain from Hanuman Temple to Nussan Bagh will commence. This project will cost Rs 49,75,000.

10:05 am: From Hanuman Temple in the 62nd Ward, Trinadhapuram, the construction of a Returning Wall and Social Toilets at the cost of Rs 49,60,000 will be undertaken.

10:30 am: An intimate gathering with NTR/Uddud Colony Village Committee, Elders, and Key Leaders will be held under the guidance of the 62 Ward Corporator and Ward President.

11:00 am: Pila. Sriram Murthy Shipyard Jana Secretary's daughter will participate in the new dress decoration program at the Shipyard Ground.

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Shri Adari Anand Kumar will be available to the workers at the Party Office in Nakkavanipalem.