Adari Tulasi Roa statue unveiled in Anakapalli

The inauguration of the statue of late Sri Adari Tulasi Rao, ex-Chairman of Visakha Diary, was held on Thursday in Elamanchili, Anakapalli District. The event, called Tulsithirtham Para mahotsavam, was organized by Nandu.

Deputy CM minister Budi Mutyala Naidu was the chief guest of the program.

The idol unveiling of Shri Adari Tulsi Rao took place at his Swarga Bhoomi, Pendi Polam at Parasa Tulsi Theertham. Adari Anand Kumar, the son of Mr. Adari Tulsi Rao, along with several dignitaries and family members, performed a special pooja at Bhuloka Mamba Ammavari Temple.

Delete Edit



The celebration included various cultural performances such as Ramulavari bhajan tree, Simhadri Appanna Tadhapeddu, Chiratalu Kolatam, Araku Dimsa dances, and Kerala drums. The portrait of Sri Adari Tulsi Rao was also taken in a grand procession through the ancient streets on a horse cart.











The idol of late Shri Adari Tulsi Rao was inaugurated at Tulsi Tirtha by Adari Anand Kumar and his family members, who paid their respects to the late chairman. Deputy CM Minister Muthyalanaidu garlanded the statue of Tulsi Rao and spoke about his dedication to the welfare of farmers.

Adari Anand Kumar praised Mr. Jagan for working in accordance with his father's ambitions and stated that farmers and dairy workers are continuing to work for the welfare of consumers. MLA Kannababu Raju and Visakha Parliament observers Prasad garu also paid their respects to Mr. Adari Tulsi Rao.

The event was attended by Visakha Dairy Board Directors, Officers, Employees, Milk Producers of Uttarandhra Districts, Farmers, West Constituency Ward Corporators, Ward Presidents, Mandal Committee Leaders, Secretariat Convenors, Housewives, COs, RPs, and fans.