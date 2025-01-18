  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ADC to launch infra development works in Amaravati

ADC to launch infra development works in Amaravati
x
Highlights

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson-cum-Managing Director D Lakshmi Pardhasaradhi directed the officials to prepare to take up development works in the State capital Amaravati.

Guntur: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson-cum-Managing Director D Lakshmi Pardhasaradhi directed the officials to prepare to take up development works in the State capital Amaravati.

She along with the officials visited the site where the ADC will take up infrastructure development works in the State capital Amaravati on Friday.

She examined Kondaveetivagu, Palavagu and gravity canals. She visited Kondaveetivagu pumping stations, Neerukonda, and Ananthavaram. She gave suggestions to the engineering officials. She discussed the Karakatta road widening and highway widening.

ADC chief engineer M Prabhakara Rao and superintendent engineer B Narasimha Murthy were among those who participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick