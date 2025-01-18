Live
Just In
ADC to launch infra development works in Amaravati
Highlights
Guntur: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson-cum-Managing Director D Lakshmi Pardhasaradhi directed the officials to prepare to take up development works in the State capital Amaravati.
She along with the officials visited the site where the ADC will take up infrastructure development works in the State capital Amaravati on Friday.
She examined Kondaveetivagu, Palavagu and gravity canals. She visited Kondaveetivagu pumping stations, Neerukonda, and Ananthavaram. She gave suggestions to the engineering officials. She discussed the Karakatta road widening and highway widening.
ADC chief engineer M Prabhakara Rao and superintendent engineer B Narasimha Murthy were among those who participated.
