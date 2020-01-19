Additional forces deployed to maintain law & order in Guntur

Guntur: Additional forces have been deployed in core capital area to prevent any untoward incidents during the three-day Assembly special sessions, to be held from Monday, to discuss relocation of the State capital.



Additional forces of APSP, Octopus, Intelligence Security Wing, ANS have been deployed. The police has taken all steps to ensure peace. They have pressed sniffer dog squad, bomb disposable squad into service. Drones will be used to take photos and video.

Check-posts have been set up and vehicle checking has been intensified. Police is keeping a vigilant eye on strangers in the core capital area.

The police has already imposed Prohibitory orders under the Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 CrPC in Tullur mandal. They have beefed up security at the Secretariat and roads leading to the Secretariat. The police has already given notices to the locals under the Section 149 of the IPC. Notices have been issued in the backdrop of the "Assembly siege" call given by some political parties to register their protest. The police have appealed to people not to inconvenience the general public and warned of stringent action against violators.

Meanwhile, the South Coastal Zone Guntur range Inspector General of Police on Saturday reviewed security arrangements for Assembly special Sessions.

Guntur urban SP P H D Rama Krishna, Guntur rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao, Octopus SP Vishal Gunni, Abhishek Mahanti, Isglhwarya Rastogi, Amit Bardar, (OSD Chinthoor) and other police officials were present.