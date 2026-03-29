Addl EO conducts field inspection

Tirupati/Vontimitta: On Saturday, TTD Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, along with Kadapa District Collector Cherukuri Sridhar, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, District SP Sachiket Vishwanath, and TTD CVSO Muralikrishna, conducted a field level inspection of the arrangements for the grand Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled to be held on April 1 at Vontimitta. As part of the Kalyanotsavam, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his spouse will offer Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kodandarama Swamy. In this connection, officials inspected the Kalyana Vedika, helipad, and temple surroundings.

Later, the Additional EO and District Collector held a coordination meeting with TTD and district officials at a nearby conference hall.

Addressing the officials, the Additional EO emphasized the need for coordination among all departments to ensure the successful conduct of the event. He directed that the Command Control Room function efficiently to prevent any inconvenience to devotees.