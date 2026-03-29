‘Sugreeva’ set for April 24 release

The upcoming film Sugreeva, starring Balu Charan and Kajal Tiwari in lead roles, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 24. Produced by M. Pawan Kumar under the SGSV Movies banner, the film is written and directed by Narthu Chiranjeevi.

Touted as a suspenseful action-family entertainer, Sugreeva has completed all production and post-production formalities and is ready for its big-screen debut. The makers describe the film as a wholesome family-oriented story that revolves around a happy household disrupted by unexpected events. The narrative focuses on how the family confronts challenges and strives to protect their bond during difficult times.

According to the team, producer M. Pawan Kumar ensured that the film was made without compromising on quality, while director Narthu Chiranjeevi has effectively translated the vision onto the screen with engaging storytelling.

The film also promises high-octane action sequences along with visually appealing songs shot in scenic locations such as Goa and Visakhapatnam. The DI work has been completed at Sarathi Studios, and the censor process has been finalized.

With all preparations in place, the team is confident that Sugreeva will connect with audiences and deliver a complete entertainer when it hits theatres on April 24.