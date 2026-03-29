‘Love Insurance Kompany’ locks April 10 release after multiple delays

Pradeep Ranganathan’s much-delayed film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has finally locked a new release date after several postponements that left audiences uncertain about its arrival. The sci-fi romantic comedy is now scheduled to hit theatres on April 10.

The makers recently announced the fresh release date through a fun promotional video featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, director Vignesh Shivan, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The lighthearted promo has generated renewed buzz around the project, which has faced repeated delays over the past months.

The film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast including S. J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and Mysskin in key roles.

Love Insurance Kompany is being produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner in collaboration with Nayanthara. With its unique blend of science fiction and romance, the film has piqued curiosity among moviegoers.

While the announcement of the April 10 release has revived excitement, industry watchers remain cautious given the film’s history of delays. All eyes are now on whether Love Insurance Kompany will finally make it to theatres as scheduled this time.