SC panel directs officials to resolve grievances SC panel directs officials to resolve grievances

Rajamahendravaram: State SC Commission Chairman KS Jawahar directed departmental officials to initiate comprehensive inquiries into the grievances received and ensure time-bound resolutions. He emphasised that social and economic issues faced by the community must be addressed with urgency. He conducted an interactive session on Wednesday at the R&B Guest House, Rajamahendravaram. During the visit, he received several petitions and representations from SC-ST employee unions and the general public regarding various long-standing issues.

Several critical demands were submitted during the meeting. Representatives urged the government to immediately fill SC/ST backlog posts and ensure the strict implementation of Civil Rights Day on the last day of every month at both mandal and district levels. Concernswere raised regarding the state of SC hostels, with leaders noting that nearly 600 hostels are currently operating in private buildings. They requested the construction of permanent government buildings and an increase in mess charges for students.

Furthermore, the unions highlighted a severe staff shortage in hostels, calling for the immediate recruitment of welfare officers, attendants, and cooks to replace those who have retired. A significant request was made for the state government to release Rs 7,200 crore in pending fee reimbursement funds to support students. Other requests included the construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavans in newly formed districts and the establishment of an AP Study Circle in Rajamahendravaram.

During the session, the Chairman received 47 individual petitions regarding personal and community-specific problems. The programme was attended by State SC Commission Secretary S Chinna Ramudu, District Social Welfare Officer MD Ghayazuddin, and SC Corporation Joint Executive Director K Satyavathi. Prominent SC-ST leaders, including Talluri Babu Rajendra Prasad, Korukonda Chiranjeevi, Pasakapudi Subhash Chandra Bose, and others were also present to voice the community’s concerns.