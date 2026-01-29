Drugs awareness cycle rally taken out

vijayawada: Stating that the eradication of drugs, ganja, and other intoxicating substances is a collective responsibility, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan called upon all sections of society to actively participate in eliminating the menace of substance abuse. He said that controlling drugs in society is not the responsibility of the police alone, but requires the active involvement of teachers, parents, neighbours, and the general public.

The MLA participated in the ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ cycle rally, organised under the aegis of the Krishna Lanka police, near the Ramalingeswara Nagar Screw Bridge in the city on Wednesday. The programme was first launched near Mahita Public School, marking a strong beginning to the anti-drug campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Ramamohan expressed concern that over the past five years, ganja had reached school levels, adversely affecting even young children. Appreciating the police initiative, he said the ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ programme is highly beneficial to society and urged people from all walks of life to participate in such awareness campaigns.

The MLA further stated that the Gadde Foundation had extended financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh for patrol vehicles and Rs 6 lakh for installation of CCTV cameras to strengthen law and order and enhance surveillance in the city. Referring to reports of ganja-laced chocolates being sold near schools, he said he had immediately brought the issue to the notice of the police.

Meanwhile, he advised teachers, parents, and local residents to remain vigilant and inform the police if they notice anyone consuming or supplying drugs or ganja. He clarified that the police would not immediately arrest drug-addicted individuals, but would instead provide counselling and rehabilitation support. He also lauded NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu for adopting modern technology and launching effective programmes to curb drug abuse.

Additional DCP Muralikrishna, South ACP Praveen Kumar, Krishna Lanka Inspector SSV Nagaraju, VMC Corporator Mummaneni Prasad, along with coalition party leaders Singamsetti Ramesh, Ummadisetti Bahudur, Rayi Rangamma, Gogula Yesu, and Ammasetti Vasu, among others, participated in the rally.