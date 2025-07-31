  • Menu
Addl EO seeks policy document on rising traffic on ghat road

TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary holds a review on traffic on Tirumala on Wednesday

Keeping in view the increase in vehicular traffic in Tirumala, the TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary instructed the officials concerned to come out with a concrete policy document on ghat road vehicle movement and traffic plan in Tirumala.

Tirumala: Keeping in view the increase in vehicular traffic in Tirumala, the TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary instructed the officials concerned to come out with a concrete policy document on ghat road vehicle movement and traffic plan in Tirumala.

A review meeting with the TTD transport, forest, vigilance and RTA officials was held in the Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to streamlining traffic on ghat roads and in Tirumala.

The additional EO asked the officials concerned to frame a concrete policy that includes EV policy, strengthening public transport, sensitising the private jeep drivers, enforcing the traffic rules in a stern manner to check the increasing environment pollution in Tirumala due to outdated vehicles and many more.

The additional EO also directed the officials to identify an exclusive parking area for operating a dedicated prepaid taxi facility in Tirumala fixing minimum and maximum rates for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Transport GM Sesha Reddy and other officials took part.

