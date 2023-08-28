Address the issues applied in Praja Vani. Additional DC Cheerla Srinivas Sagar

The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has ordered the officials to address the issues applied in the district grievance held on Monday in the morning at IDOC.

85 applications were recieved from the people of various villages in the among them 9 applications related to ASARA pention,76 related to land issues and other issues.

The additional collector Cheerla also directed the officials to resolve them immediately on the priority basis. The Tashildars were ordered to take appropriate measures to resolve the issues applied in the Praja Vani programme under their jurisdictions. And concerned officials were directed to resolve the other issues immediately.

And the additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar urged the officials to participate in the celebrations of the Sports Day tomorrow. All the employees and officers of all branches should participate in sports competitions at the indoor stadium.

And he also ordered the officials to check their names in the voter list.

The RDO Chandrakala, and other district officials were participated in the morning at the Collectorate on Monday.