Jagan, Modi will be defeated, predicts CPI

Rajamahendravaram : CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that they believe that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in the state and Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre will lose in this election.

The CPI leader criticised that the Modi government had not done for the country’s people in the last 10 years, projects and industries have not been set up and Polavaram project has not been completed. He accused Modi of resorting to communal politics and lowering the dignity of post of Prime Minister of India, as he knows that he is going to lose.

He spoke to the media at the CPI office here on Saturday. He said Prime Minister Modi was telling many lies to mislead people during the election campaign. “It is shameful to spread false propaganda that SC, ST and BC reservations will be given to Muslims if the INDIA bloc comes to power and Ram’s idol will be placed in a tent in Ayodhya. The secular and democratic forces of the country should condemn this false propaganda,” he said.

Ramakrishna said that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have no love for Modi, but only fear. He explained that all three of them are supporting Modi because they are afraid that they will be jailed. He said even though 30 lakh jobs are vacant in the Centre, no steps are being taken to fill them and added that poverty has increased during Modi’s rule. He predicted that anti-Modi winds are blowing all over the country in this election.

He said that the kind of riots happening in the state after the elections were unprecedented. “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to hold elections by intimidating the opposition parties with the help of the police. But the Election Commission acted transparently and took strict action,” he said.

He said lakhs of construction workers lost their jobs due to sand mafia encouraged by this government.

CPI district secretary Thatipaka Madhu, district assistant secretary K Rambabu, city secretary V Kondala Rao and district executive committee member K Srinivas were present.