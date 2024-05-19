Narayana’s blockbuster performance in EAPCET 2024

Hyderabad: Narayana students have once again emerged victorious in the Telangana State EAPCET - 2024 results by securing 5 out of top 12 ranks. Bhogalapalli Sandesh (HT. no. 425E13002) secured state 4thrank, Repala Sai Vivek (HT. No. 2412C01193) achieved state 5th rank, Hundekar Vidith (HT. No. 2421D27392) captured state 7thRank, Rohan Sai Pabba (HT. No.2424A01829) cinched state 8th rank and Eppa Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy(HT. No. 2424E12022)obtained state 12th rank. In total, Narayana students bagged 50 of the top 100 ranks.

This achievement follows Narayana’s record-breaking performance in JEE Main 2024 results, where Narayana students secured 6 All India Open Category Ranks within the top 10.

The Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr. P. Sindhura and Ms. P. Sharani, attributed the success to the noteworthy preparation system followed by Narayana. They stated, “Integral to our approach is the innovative Concept Definition Formula (CDF) technique, which instils deep conceptual understanding and critical thinking skills essential for tackling complex problems. The micro-schedule, meticulously prepared by our R&D team, ensures that students optimize their study time efficiently, covering all essential topics thoroughly. Additionally, our comprehensive teaching methodology and error analysis prioritise performance assessment and continuous feedback ensuring the finest preparation for competitive exams like EAPCET.”

The directors also congratulated the staff members and students for their immense hard work and thanked the parents for their support.