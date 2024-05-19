Will Rahul retain Rae Bareli seat for Gandhi family?

Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi's defeat in the Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 General Election had not only dented his personal image, but also that of his party as he was the president of Congress and its prime ministerial contender as well. Further, Amethi was the Gandhi family’s pocket borough represented by his father Rajiv Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and other family members.

Though Rahul retained his position in Lok Sabha by winning Wayanad seat in Kerala in the last election, the loss in Amethi was a bigger setback. He was the second person from the Nehru-Gandhi family to taste defeat in an election after his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s loss in neigbhouring Rae Bareli in 1977 amid Emergency chaos.

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat is another strong bastion of the Gandhi family. It was represented by Sonia Gandhi for the past three consecutive terms. Now, Rahul is in the fray from this seat in the 2024 General Elections. Will he keep the Gandhi family flag flying here? “Gandhi family has given everything to Rae Bareli . People will support leaders who do good things for them. Further, BJP has not done well in the last 10 years when it comes to generating employment opportunities and reining in prices,” Vishal Gupta, a trader in Ghantaghar Chauraha in Rae Bareli , told Bizz Buzz.

Rae Bareli parliamentary seat comprises five Assembly constituencies: Sareni, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli Sadar, Unchahar and Bachhrawan, an SC reserved seat. While Aditi Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the MLA from Rae Bareli Assembly constituency, the remaining four MLAs are from Samajwadi Party (SP). Congress did not win even a single MLA seat in the parliamentary constituency in the 2022 UP Assembly polls. But Sonia Gandhi won the Rae Bareli MP seat consistently from 2004. In the 2019 General Elections, she defeated Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP. Singh, a three-time MLC from 2010 and currently the Minister for Horticulture and Agriculture in the UP’s Yogi Adityanath Government, is taking on Rahul Gandhi from BJP side this time.

As Congress and SP are in alliance under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc umbrella, SP is supporting Congress in Rae Bareli in this election. Though Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is in fray, its influence is limited. So, the primary contest is between Rahul Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP.

Locals say that Rae Bareli witnessed a lot of development when Indira Gandhi represented the constituency as the Prime Minister. More than 70 industrial units and a large number of educational institutions were established. It was the first place to get an airport in Uttar Pradesh after its capital Lucknow.

“In recent years, not many developmental activities have been taken up in the constituency. That was the case even during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre as the State government which was led by a different political party did not extend its support. In those days, the State government did not allocate land even after the Centre sanctioned projects,” said Mittal Chandra, a local resident.

Despite all this, Rae Bareli people have been supporting the Gandhi family in one Lok Sabha polls after another. Obviously, Rahul Gandhi is banking on this loyal support base for his victory in this election after the ignominious defeat in neighbouring Amethi last time. The support of SP which has four MLAs in this constituency is an added advantage for him. Further, Priyanka Gandhi is leaving no stone unturned to see that her brother Rahul wins hands down. She has been attending five to six election meetings every day for the past couple of weeks. A large number of senior Congress leaders from across the country descended on the constituency to campaign for their leader. There is a strong determination in the party cadre and leaders to see that Amethi fiasco is not repeated here.

But the BJP has been slowly gaining traction in this constituency since 2014. Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP reduced Sonia Gandhi’s margin in the Lok Sabha polls from 3.52 lakh votes in 2014 to 1.67 lakh votes in 2019. She got her highest majority of 3.72 lakh votes in 2009. The saffron party is making a strong bid to defeat Rahul here as well.

“As BJP has been in power at the Centre and in the State, it should have developed the constituency before asking people to elect its candidate in this election. However, it is going to be a keen contest this time between Rahul Gandhi and Dinesh Singh,” said Mittal Chandra.

But Congress leaders say that their leader will set a new record by winning the seat with a huge majority. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi will win with at least 4 lakh majority,” said Jaideep Kumar, a Congress worker from UP’s Lucknow area who is campaigning in Rae Bareli. Will his wish come true?