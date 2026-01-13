Adequate urea stocks available for rabi

Kakinada: Kakinada District Agriculture Officer N Vijayakumar informed that sufficient stocks of urea are available for the 2025 Rabi season to meet the needs of all crop types in the district. Speaking on the current supply status, he stated that against a requirement of 23,497 metric tonnes of urea through January, a total of 18,078 metric tonnes has already been supplied.

As of January 12, 2026, the district has 4,785 metric tonnes of urea readily available. This stock is distributed across various points, including 2,992 metric tonnes with private retail dealers, 351 metric tonnes at Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), 837 metric tonnes at Rythu Seva Kendras, 103 metric tonnes with private wholesale dealers, and 502 metric tonnes at AP Markfed.

The officer assured farmers that there is currently no shortage of fertilizers in the district and the supply remains satisfactory for the upcoming cropping period.

Farmers are advised to check the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) printed on fertiliser bags and pay only the specified amount. Vijayakumar emphasized that it is mandatory for farmers to obtain a receipt from the dealer for every purchase.

The agriculture officer also highlighted the availability of technologically advanced Nano Urea and Nano DAP fertilizers. He noted that 717 liters of Nano Urea are currently available at Rythu Seva Kendras. Both central and state governments are promoting these as a hundred percent alternative to traditional fertilizers.

The officer issued a stern warning to dealers against creating artificial scarcity, diverting stocks, or selling fertilizers above the MRP. Any violation of regulations will result in the cancellation of licenses and strict legal action under the Fertilizer Control Order of 1985.