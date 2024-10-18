Adikavya Ramayana, a great gift to mankind

Kurnool/Nandyal



Maharishi Valmki gave a great gift ‘Adi Kavyam Ramayanam’ to humankind, stated district Collectors P Ranjith Basha (Kurnool) and G Raja Kumari (Nandyal). The duo paid floral tributes to the Maharishi on Thursday, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In Kurnool, after garlanding Valmiki’s statue near dharna chowk, Collector Ranjith Basha said Valmiki was a ruthless hunter before transforming as Maharishi. His life teaches what one should abandon and what should be practiced. Hailing Maharishi Valmiki, the Collector said that he gave a message to the entire world that people would be identified and regarded by their righteous deeds. The epic Ramayanam teaches us how to lead a righteous life, he added. Ranjith Basha gave a call to the people to inspire by the principles and lifestyle of Maharishi and strive to lend a helping hand to the needy. The State government is taking several initiatives for the implementation of welfare schemes through BC welfare department.

In Nandyal, district Collector G Raja Kumari said everyone should get inspiration from Ramayana Maha Kavyam written by Valmiki and follow his principles. She garlanded Valmiki statue at RTC bus stand here on Thursday and paid tributes.

The Collector said the epic Ramayana guides how to lead a disciplined life, how family should be and what practices to be adopted to live a righteous manner in the society. She called upon the people to inspire by the history of Maharishi and follow his footpath to lead a righteous life.