Adimulapu Suresh inspects BR Ambedkar statue works, says will be inaugurated soon

Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh recently inspected the construction progress of the Dr. BR Ambedkar statue at Swarajya Maidan. Speaking to media, he informed that the 90 percent works were complete and will soon be dedicated to the nation. He said this statue is set to be the tallest in the country.

The minister said that along with the Ambedkar statue, the memorial park will also feature various facilities including a 100-seat air-conditioned theater, a museum, a library, and a water pool.

Minister Suresh said the Dalits have faith in Chief Minister Jagan's leadership. He accused former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of creating divisions between the Mala and Madiga communities and recalled the cases filed against SCs during the struggle for SC classification. Minister Suresh expressed his distrust in Chandrababu Naidu, stating that it is difficult to trust someone who filed cases against SCs.

Adimulapu Suresh further mentioned that they have requested Chief Minister Jagan to withdraw the cases filed against the youth during the agitation for SC classification. He said they have also requested the withdrawal of cases against Manda Krishna Madiga and all Madigas, as well as cases related to incidents in Garagaparru and Lakshmipuram. Minister Adimulapu expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan for agreeing to waive these cases, stating that they are indebted to him.