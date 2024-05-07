Perni Nani refutes Ramesh's charge

Live
Highlights
Vijayawada: Condemning the remarks of retired IAS officer PV Ramesh on Land Titling Act, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) alleged that the retired IAS officer has been dancing to the tunes of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking to media persons at Machilipatnam, Perni Nani said there is no connection between the land of Ramesh and Land Titling Act.
He said that there was no truth in the allegations of Ramesh that his land mutation was getting delayed due to Land Titling Act. He said officials are ready to settle his issue after conducting an inquiry and submission of necessary documents.
