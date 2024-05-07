  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Perni Nani refutes Ramesh's charge

Former Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Nani
x

Former Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Nani

Highlights

Condemning the remarks of retired IAS officer PV Ramesh on Land Titling Act, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) alleged that the retired IAS officer has been dancing to the tunes of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Vijayawada: Condemning the remarks of retired IAS officer PV Ramesh on Land Titling Act, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) alleged that the retired IAS officer has been dancing to the tunes of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media persons at Machilipatnam, Perni Nani said there is no connection between the land of Ramesh and Land Titling Act.

He said that there was no truth in the allegations of Ramesh that his land mutation was getting delayed due to Land Titling Act. He said officials are ready to settle his issue after conducting an inquiry and submission of necessary documents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X