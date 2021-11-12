Adimulapu Suresh takes a jibe at Nara Lokesh asks whether he knows about Aided Schools

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh asked whether Nara Lokesh knew anything about aided educational institutions. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli to this extent, the Minister asked the opposition where the injustice is being met to aided educational institutions. He said the teachers are happy by merging them into the government. However, the minister asserted that it is up to the institutions to decide whether to merge with the government.

Responding to the criticism, Adimulapu Suresh has took a dig at Chandrababu and Lokesh for leveling false allegations on the merger of the aided schools in government. The minister alleged that the opposition is holding dharnas and protests so that the government does not get a good name at a time when it is making radical changes in the education system.

He said despite more than thirty cases having been filed against the Department of Education; the court has not given a stay in any of the cases. He said the opposition is deliberately provoking students for the politics and opined that government will continue to work for justice for all in the education system despite criticism.