Adireddy terms YSRCP manifesto as ‘bogus’

Rajamahendravaram: TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance MLA candidate Adireddy Srinivas criticised CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “insulting” the holy scriptures by falsely saying that his 2019 manifesto was a Bible, Quran, and Bhagavad Gita and that 99 per cent of the promises in it have been implemented.



Addressing a media conference at the election office on Tilak Road on Monday, Srinivas alleged that the manifesto released by the YSRCP for 2024 polls was a bogus manifesto.

He said that YSRCP has not fulfilled 85 per cent of promises which include completing then construction of the Polavaram project, construction of three capitals, cancellation of CPS, ban on alcohol, and reduction of electricity charges. He said that the YSRCP government has imposed several conditions for the implementation of schemes like Amma Vodi making several families ineligible.

In reply to a question, Adireddy Srinivas said that all the promises given by the alliance were joint assurances of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. The assurances will be implemented unconditionally.

He also said that they would fulfil these promises by creating wealth and would not incur new debts. Unconditional welfare is the goal of the alliance.

He pointed out that the YSRCP government has imposed restrictions on the implementation of the Dulhan scheme. Anna Canteens which were run during the TDP regime were closed down and the poor were affected. The YSRCP government has been offering one rupee in the name of welfare schemes and stealing 100 rupees in the form of various taxes, he said.

Srinivas stated that Navaratnalu Plus announced by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was not a manifesto but his resignation letter.

He came down heavily on the YSRCP government for playing with youths’ future by not providng them jobs. He said that once the alliance comes to power, the salaries of Anganwadi workers and home guards will be increased and Mega DSC will be announced.

TDP State secretary Kashi Naveen Kumar, city TDP president Reddy Maneswara Rao, TNTUC State general secretary Varre Srinivasa Rao, BC Sadhikara Samiti leader Kudupudi Satthibabu, BC cell city president Buddiga Ravi and cluster in-charge Kantipudi Srinivas participated in the meeting.