Aditi Jain new director of IR&HS of SRM-AP

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP is producing not just graduates but global citizens through the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies (IR&HS).

Aditi Jain has been appointed as Director of International Relations & Higher Studies (IR & HS). With a wealth of over 18 years of experience spanning education, skill development, and the EdTech industry, she has contributed to Fortune 500 companies, the development sector, universities, and global start-ups, including renowned organisations like American Express, Samsung, Microsoft, and Bennett University. Aditi Jain is poised to lead the Directorate to new heights, contributing to SRM University-AP’s standing as a global education hub.