Live
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
- New Dy chief for AP Cong minority wing appointed
- New 'electronic soil' may enhance crop growth
Just In
Aditi Jain new director of IR&HS of SRM-AP
Highlights
SRM University-AP is producing not just graduates but global citizens through the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies (IR&HS).
Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP is producing not just graduates but global citizens through the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies (IR&HS).
Aditi Jain has been appointed as Director of International Relations & Higher Studies (IR & HS). With a wealth of over 18 years of experience spanning education, skill development, and the EdTech industry, she has contributed to Fortune 500 companies, the development sector, universities, and global start-ups, including renowned organisations like American Express, Samsung, Microsoft, and Bennett University. Aditi Jain is poised to lead the Directorate to new heights, contributing to SRM University-AP’s standing as a global education hub.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS