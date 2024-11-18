Live
Aditya student bags prize in boxing competition
Gajuwaka Aditya Degree College student S Durga Shruti Shree won the first prize in the Rani Lakshmibai Boxing Competition (60-65kg) organised by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Academy from November 6 to 10.
The college management congratulated the student on the occasion. The first girl and women’s All India invitational boxing tournament was held and the city based student bagged the first prize.
She also won the first position in the category of Inter-College Sports Competition (65kg) held on November 15 under the aegis of Andhra University Department of Physical Education and Sports.
Speaking on the occasion, college principals P Pradeep Kumar and M Satya Prakash mentioned that Durga Shruti would win more prizes in the coming days. They asked the parents to encourage the students to excel in sports as well as studies.
College vice principal RVR Patrudu, S Srinivas and G Naresh were present.