Admin may shift to Vizag anytime: Sajjala

Guntur: Adviser to the government (public polices) and YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state administration will be shifted to Vizag at anytime. He urged the employees to be ready to shift to Vizag and added that it is the necessary for the government to shift the administration to Vizag.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu meeting with Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan made it clear that they want to avoid division of anti-YSRCP votes . He said, "Chandrababu Naidu wants all the opposition support him, take up agitation against the YSRCP government and to change the CM, and planning to become CM as early as possible," he said.

He said it is very difficult to develop state capital Amaravati. In order to develop Amravati, it will take 20 to 30 years. "A real estate venture was planned in 30,000 acres of land in Amaravati. His (Naidu's) dream was shattered. TDP government spent Rs 1,200 crore to develop Amaravati. It is easy to develop Vizag as state capital. Judicial capital will be set up in Kurnool," he said.