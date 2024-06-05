Admit Cards Released for AP PGCET 2024, exams from June 10

The Higher Education Council has recently announced the release of hall tickets for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2024 (AP PGCET) for the academic year 2024-25. This entrance exam is conducted in 17 universities and their affiliated PG colleges across the state.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the PGCET entrance exam this year. The exams are scheduled to take place from June 10 to 13.

Admission to over 145 PG courses will be granted based on the rank obtained in PGCET. The exam will be conducted in online (CBT) mode.

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest and ensure that all necessary preparations are made for the upcoming entrance exams.