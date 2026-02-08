Adopt advanced technology through ‘Smart policing’: SP

Nellore: In a district-level crime review meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla, emphasis was placed on adopting advanced technology through 'Smart Policing' to prevent various crimes effectively. The meeting resolved to garner public support by organising awareness camps across the district to educate and involve communities in crime prevention.

Addressing the gathering, SP Ajitha Vejendla stressed that modern policing now requires sophisticated tools such as data analysis, CCTV footage review, drone technology, digital platforms, and Face Recognition System (FRS). These are essential as criminals increasingly employ innovative modus operandi. She highlighted that FRS technology aids in tracing missing persons and tracking habitual offenders based on their criminal history. "This is the right time to embrace highly sophisticated technology, as the government is fully supporting the department in this regard," she remarked.

Ajitha Vejendla underscored the critical importance of responding promptly to distress calls via 112, noting that immediate arrival at crime scenes can reduce crime intensity, rescue victims from life-threatening situations, and improve outcomes. She directed officers to launch special drives against open drinking, as intoxication often triggers criminal acts.

The SP advised securing strong technical evidence in every case to boost conviction rates. She instructed officials to prioritise speedy disposal of petitions under Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS) and ensure time-bound investigations with prompt filing of charge sheets.