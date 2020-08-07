Adopt latest technology methods in edu sector: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has stressed the need for adopting latest technology methods as per the drastic changes occurring in education sector.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Interactive Digital Board Panel' (IDBP) at AIMS Academy Academy here on Friday, the minister said there were revolutionary changes occurring in education sector and the government was also adopting the technologies in view of promoting qualitative education by setting up digital classrooms.

He appreciated the AIMS management of their initiative in bringing IDBP in the interest of students. He advised the students to download IDBP app as it was useful for them in many matters. AIMS Academy CEO Dr Ahmad Basha and others were present.