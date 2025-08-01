Adopt tech to overcome labour issues, farmers told

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has urged the farmers to adopt scientific technology to overcome the burden of labour in cultivation.

The Minister has distributed drone sprayers to four agriculture groups in Chinnabbipuram village of AS Pet mandal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy said that the government has been bringing drastic changes in agriculture sector in the interest of uplifting the living standards of the farmers. The Minister said that at the same time, farmers must utilise the opportunities for securing better profits with less investments in the cultivation.

He said the government proposed to offer each drone sprayer which would cost Rs 10 lakh for just Rs 2 lakh by providing Rs 8 lakh subsidy to the agriculture groups to make agriculture a profitable activity.

He said that as many as 10 drone sprayers were sanctioned for Atmakuru constituency. Of these, four have been distributed so far. The Minister urged the farmers to utilise the sprayers as it will help them overcome the problem of hiring labour during the peak agriculture season.

Earlier, the Minister took part in the Kumbhabikshem of Kodandarama Swamy temple in the village. District agriculture officer P Satya Vani and others were present.