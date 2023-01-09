'Adopted son met adopted father for Sankranthi collections'

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that the adopted son would have met the adopted father for Sankranthi 'mamulu' (collection). Referring to the meeting of the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday, the minister stated that during Sankranthi, it is a customary ritual to offer tips during festivals. "May be that is the reason why Pawan Kalyan met Naidu," Amarnath remarked.

It is a clear indication that Pawan Kalyan is a package star, he added. Further, Amarnath stated that the YSRCP does not care much about the Naid and Pawan Kalyan meeting. "The meeting is not new to the Telugu Desam Party, but it is new to the leaders of the JSP. Both the Opposition leaders speaking to the media said they met to discuss GO: No1. It was not introduced to stop public meetings, but a series of 'killings' that happened during stampede.

Also, roadshows should not be held in unsafe places," the IT Minister stated. Further, he said that there was no doubt about the alliance between the JSP and TDP. The JSP would contest in the 15-20 seats given by Naidu in the next elections, then how would Pawan Kalyan become the Chief Minister, the IT Minister said, appealing to Pawan Kalyan followers to think about their alliance.

Amarnath expressed confidence that even if all the parties stand together in the next elections, they cannot defeat the YSRCP which is contesting alone and the ruling party is sure to regain power.