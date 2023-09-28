Advance action plan for paddy procurement in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Joint Collector N Tej Bharat informed that an advance action plan is being implemented to procure all the paddy produce of the farmers during Kharif season of 2023-24 at a support price.

He attended the training programme conducted on Wednesday with the officials of revenue, civil supplies, cooperation, weights and measures, transport departments and managers of paddy purchase centres on paddy procurement. During this Kharif, farmers are cultivating paddy in 73,216 hectares across the district, he said. Steps are being taken to buy the entire grain grown by farmers and an advance action plan is

being prepared to collect 4.40 lakh metric tons of grain, he added.

The Joint Collector said, “It has been estimated that 4,76,502 metric tons of grain will be produced in the district in this kharif. 23,825 metric tons will be used for local needs and 11,982 metric tons of grain will be purchased directly by the millers. The remaining will be purchased by Civil Supplies Corporation.” He said that there is a chance to purchase 4,40,695 metric tonnes by Civil Supplies Corporation through 231 purchase centres. A maximum of 2.84 lakh metric tons of paddy has been collected in the last three seasons, he added.

Tej Bharat stated that a route map has been prepared so that 1.11 crores of gunny bags required for paddy transport can be provided in advance to the purchase centres at various Rythu Bharosa Kendrams.

The JC explained that MTU 1064 (Indra) 80,367 MT; MTU 7029 (Swarna) 1,73,061 MT; PLA 1100 type 1,06,128 MT; and Sampada Swarna type 44,382 MT are the main varieties of paddy in the district.

RDO A Chaitra Varshini, District Civil Supplies Manager A Kumar, District Civil Supplies Officer B Vijaya Bhaskar, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, Marketing Officer N Sunil Vinay, District Cooperation Officer Y Umamaheswara Rao, software developer Ch Anil Kumar attended the training programme.