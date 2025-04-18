Advanced patient care services launched at AIIMS Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: AIIMS Mangalagiri, the first AIIMS established in south India, has recently added significant advanced patient care services in its expanding clinical service milestones, marking a crucial step forward in the institute’s vision to become a leader in advanced and comprehensive healthcare delivery.

The AIIMS in a statement on Thursday announced commencement of open cardiac surgery programme. The Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) has successfully initiated the open cardiac surgery programme for the first time with the mentorship and able guidance from AIIMS New Delhi.

Four open-heart surgeries were performed, covering congenital heart defects and valvular heart diseases.

Two female patients aged 34 and 44 years, who were born with congenital heart disease, underwent open heart surgery and the defect was successfully closed. A 46-year-old female suffering with a congenital cardiac anomaly underwent open heart surgery with closure of the defect.

Another case of a 50-year-old female, who had damaged valves of heart due to infection in childhood (rheumatic heart disease with mitral valve stenosis), underwent replacement of diseased valve with a prosthetic valve.

The AIIMS also informed that Primary Robotic assisted total knee arthroplasty (total knee replacement) surgery was conducted on a 63-year-old female for the first time in the institute. The patient had recovered well and was able to walk with minimal pain and without deformity.

Executive Director and CEO Prof Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh inaugurated Intensive Cardiac Care Unit (ICCU) recently to provide advanced life-saving cardiac care to patients at AIIMS Mangalagiri. The ICCU is fully equipped to enhance the institute’s cardiac critical care capacity.