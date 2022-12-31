Advocates demand CM to set up HC in Kurnool

Kurnool: The advocates of Kurnool Bar Association alleged that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated them in the name of establishing judiciary capital in Kurnool. Demanding the government and the Chief Minister to keep up his promise made to the people of Rayalaseema region, the advocates staged a protest at Konda Reddy Fort on Friday.

They said the government has issued a GO no 152 for setting up a judicial academy. But the irony is neither the High Court nor Judicial academy come up. They said on December 5 the ruling party organised a massive meeting 'Rayalaseema Garjana' at STBC College ground and the ministers have assured that they will fight till the High Court constructed at Jagannatha Gattu.

But no initiatives have been taken till date. Instead of taking steps for setting up the judicial academy, it has cancelled the GO and planned to set up in Guntur, which is very unfortunate, lamented the advocates. If the government does not take steps to shift the High Court to Kurnool, they threatened to intensify the protest.

Prior to the protest the advocates have taken up a rally from the district court to Konda Reddy Fort. Advocates Badda Lakshmi Narayana, Dasetti Srinivasulu, Subhan, Mohan, Babu, Jahangir, Harinath and Nagamuni participated.