Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Advocates JAC protests in Vijayawada against High Court shifting to Kurnool

Advocates JAC protests in Vijayawada against High Court shifting to Kurnool
Highlights

Advocates JAC demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to retain the High Court here at the Amaravati and the capital must be continued here...

Advocates JAC demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy retain the High Court here at the Amaravati and the capital must be continued here as promised. The JAC, during its rally protest, stated that Jagan also accepted for constructing the capital at Amaravati when then CM N Chandrababu Naidu proposed it.

Further, the JAC recalled Jagan's demand to have at least 30,000 acres for construction of the capital city. The Amaravati farmers gave more than 33,000 acres of their agriculture land for the development of the state by constructing the capital. But now, the same Jagan took U-turn and saying that he would split the capital into three capitals, which is unethical on his part.

"Politicians should not indulge in such political dramas for their party mileage, " JAC said. The advocates JAC assured the protesting farmers that they would continue their protest against the government on behalf of the victimizedVijayawada farmers.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans23 Dec 2019 7:15 AM GMT

One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today, here is his three-day schedule
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today,...
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in Krishnayapalem, security tightened at CM camp office in Tadepalli
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in...
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari...
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP's popularity graph


Top