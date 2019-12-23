Advocates JAC protests in Vijayawada against High Court shifting to Kurnool

Advocates JAC demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy retain the High Court here at the Amaravati and the capital must be continued here as promised. The JAC, during its rally protest, stated that Jagan also accepted for constructing the capital at Amaravati when then CM N Chandrababu Naidu proposed it.

Further, the JAC recalled Jagan's demand to have at least 30,000 acres for construction of the capital city. The Amaravati farmers gave more than 33,000 acres of their agriculture land for the development of the state by constructing the capital. But now, the same Jagan took U-turn and saying that he would split the capital into three capitals, which is unethical on his part.

"Politicians should not indulge in such political dramas for their party mileage, " JAC said. The advocates JAC assured the protesting farmers that they would continue their protest against the government on behalf of the victimizedVijayawada farmers.