After facing heat from own cadre, MLA Roja files a case on YSRCP activists

After YSRCP cadre gheraoed APIIC chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja at KBR Puram of Puttur Mandal, raising slogans against her on Sunday, she complained to police against the cadre. A case has been registered against several YCP workers at Puttur police station to this extent. Roja in her complaint accused Suresh, Rishendra, Harish, Sampath, Ambu, Sarla and Rammurthy for attacking her during her visit for village secretariat Bhoomi Pooja in KBR Puram. Against this backdrop sections 143,341,427,506, 509 read with 149 have been registered by the Putur police against the accused.

Earlier on Sunday evening, MLA Roja toured the Putur of Nagari constituency to lay the foundation for various development programs. Ms Roja who was returning from the village after performing 'bhumi puja' for the village secretariat at KBR Puram was stopped by the party and attacked. They claimed that she was not bothered about the party cadres who had worked for her victory.

However, the police personnel, escorting the MLA, intervened and pacified the cadre who relented after a few minutes. The party cadres demanded her not to construct the village secretariat in the village. The situation subsided after police dispersed the protesters.

Roja alleged that she was attacked under the guidance of his party was attacked by Ammula's group and asserted that she would take up the issue with CM Jagan Reddy.