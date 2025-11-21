After six months of voyage, Tystie returns home

Visakhapatnam: In an extraordinary feat of showcasing resilience and fortitude, two veteran officers Capt (Retd) CDNV Prasad Indian Navy and Col (Retd) K Srinivas undertook a remarkable trans-oceanic passage from New Zealand to India aboard their ocean - cruising yacht Tystie.

At an age when many contemplate slowing down, these veterans chose to embrace adventure on the high seas instead, defying age. Marking the successful completion of their voyage, the flag-in ceremony was held at Naval Base Visakhapatnam. Presided over by Vice Admiral Kudravalli Srinivas, the event was attended by distinguished alumni, naval personnel, and family members of the crew.

Both Capt Prasad and Col Srinivas share a special bond, spanning decades that began as classmates at Sainik School Korukonda and later continued as course mates at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, where their shared passion for sailing first tookwings.