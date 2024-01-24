Against YSRCP’s target, Ganta Srinivasa Rao gears up to wage a legal battle

Visakhapatnam: Former TDP minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao made it clear that he would take up a legal battle against the acceptance of his resignation which did not follow any protocol.

Expressing his ire in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the former minister said that his fight is also against the YSRCP’s target which played a key role in accepting his resignation, that too after three years of its submission.

The intention behind the sudden acceptance of his resignation letter without even approaching or intimating him before has now become an open secret to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Srinivasa Rao mentioned. “It is now very clear that the sudden decision taken by the Assembly Speaker aims at weakening the TDP in the next Rajya Sabha polls. There is a scope for the Opposition to win at least one seat in the elections that will take place soon to fill three Rajya Sabha seats. To stop this from happening, the Speaker took a sudden decision of accepting my resignation which I submitted three years back,” Ganta Srinviasa Rao reasoned. He pointed out that the Speaker who is supposed to make decisions independently is dancing to the tune of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

To exercise his franchise during the Rajya Sabha polls, Srinivasa Rao stressed that he would wage a legal battle.