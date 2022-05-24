Agitators set minister Viswarup's house on fire in protest of renaming of Konaseema district

The agitators of Konaseema Parirakshana Samithi and Konaseema Sadhana Samiti and other organisations went to the house of Transport Minister Viswarup to present their representation. But he is not available in the house and immediately they resorted to setting the house of the Minister on fire. And they also damaged some vehicles kept before the house of the Minister. The entire furniture in the house of the Minister was burnt to ashes.

According to sources, the gas cylinder was blasted. The house was encircled by smoke coming from the fire and the police forces became mute and helpless. The situation has gone out of the hands of the police and nobody can predict what danger awaits Amalapuram. The law and order totally collapsed in the Konaseema district. It is the first time that Konaseema witnessed such a huge agitation.

The situation in Amalapuram is serious and tense. The agitators burnt one BVC College bus and destroyed two APSRTC buses. And also destroyed police vehicles kept near Collectorate. In the agitation 20 police personnel as well as 40 protesters are severely injured. It is informed that the DSP Y Madhav Reddy also sustained injuries.