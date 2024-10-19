Agniveer recruitment rally at Kadapa from Nov 10

Vijayawada: Army Recruiting Office of Guntur is going to conduct recruitment rally at DSA Stadium, Kadapa from November 10 to 15 to enrol Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Office Assistant/Store Keeper (Technical), Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories.

The candidates from 13 districts, Kurnool, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Anantapur, YSR, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Tirupati, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai, who have received their admit card for the rally should bring all documents to the rally site as per rally notification on February 12 uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The recruitment officer said in a statement here on Friday that the recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts/ fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled.

Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/agencies.