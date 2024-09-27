Ahead of Jagan’s visit to Tirumala, CM Naidu appeals for respecting traditions

Amaravati: Ahead of former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tirumala temple amid the raging row over alleged adulteration of laddu prasadam, CM N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appealed to pilgrims visiting the temple to follow the conventions and traditions.



Hours before the arrival of the YSR Congress Party chief in Tirumala for darshan on Saturday, the Chief Minister issued a statement, making an appeal to the pilgrims.

This comes amid the demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena that Jagan Mohan Reddy should give a declaration of his faith before entering the Sri Venkateswara temple.

Both BJP and Jana Sena are partners in the coalition government headed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

CM Naidu has already slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy for visiting the Tirumala temple during his tenure as the chief minister without signing the declaration of faith which is mandatory for all non-Hindus visiting the temple.

Stating that the Tirumala temple is the largest shrine in the world for the Hindus, CM Naidu said on Friday that the people of Andhra Pradesh are fortunate enough to have such a divine place in the state.

"My government accords the highest priority to safeguard the sanctity of the Lord of the Seven Hills and to preserve the sentiments of the devotees. Each pilgrim who visits Tirumala for the darshan of the Lord takes utmost care to follow the conventions and traditions to offer prayers to the Lord," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Maintaining that each pilgrim has the bounden responsibility to protect the sanctity of this world-famous pilgrim centre, the Chief Minister stated that he makes a fervent appeal to every devotee to rigidly follow the temple norms, traditions of Agama Sastra and the TTD guidelines. "My sincere request to all pilgrims is that no devotee should act against the sentiments and temple rituals," CM Chandrababu Naidu said.

Earlier, BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy should give a declaration of his faith before entering the temple. She stated that the practice of declaring one's faith has been in vogue for decades in Tirumala.

CM Naidu had last week alleged that ghee used for making laddu prasadam of the famous hill shrine during the YSRCP rule had animal fat in it.

The YSRCP denied the allegations and accused CM Naidu of hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees.

The YSRCP has called for puja in temples across the state on September 28 to restore the sanctity of Tirumala temple, which it alleged was tarnished by CM Naidu with his false allegations.

CM Chandrababu Naidu had earlier questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy why he did not sign an affidavit while visiting Tirumala temple that he was a believer of Lord Venkateswara.

The Chief Minister recalled that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had signed such affidavits while visiting the temple.