Ahead of Naidu's visit, 100 TDP workers from Kuppam join YSRCP

Kuppam (Chittoor District): Ahead of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's three-day visit to the erstwhile Chittoor district starting from Wednesday, YSRCP tried to give a jolt to the opposition party in Kuppam.

About 100 TDP workers from Gudupalle mandal of Kuppam constituency have joined the YSRCP on Tuesday in the presence of Minister for Energy, Mines, Forest and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy at the Minister's camp office in Tirupati.

Needless to say that the Vannekula Kshatriya community dominates the Gudupalle mandal. YSRCP leader and party candidate from Kuppam in the next elections KRG Bharat also belongs to the same community and his main strength was said to be that community from which a sizable number of voters are there in the constituency.

He managed to bring several TDP cadres in the mandal to the YSRCP fold. These TDP workers have even displayed their membership cards to the media at the time of their joining the ruling party. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Peddireddi expressed hope that the YSRCP will win the Kuppam seat in the 2024 election as the TDP will become empty by that time.

Several people have been joining the ruling party as they were attracted by the welfare and development programmes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister said. After seeing the three year governance of CM Jagan, the people of Kuppam very much want to vote for YSRCP in their constituency also, he said.