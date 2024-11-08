Ahobilam: Tiger injured after hit by a car

Ahobilam (Nandyal district): A tiger was seriously injured after it hit a speeding car on Ahobilam temple road in Allagadda constituency. The incident came to light on Thursday.

According to information, some pilgrims were going to Ahobilam temple in a car to have Lord Narasimha Swamy darshan. While they were going through Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve (NSTR) forest, a tiger, which was crossing the road allegedly chasing monkeys, abruptly hit the speeding car. The tiger sustained injuries and the vehicle was damaged.

After a while, the tiger recovered consciousness and vanished into the forest.

The forest department officials after learning about the incident reached the spot and pursued the situation. They inspected the urine and blood stains of the wild animal. The officials reportedly said that the big cat was not seriously injured.

The department officials have appealed the vehicular and motorists not to drive in high speed and to keep speed limit to 20 kmph as the wild animals would be crossing the road.