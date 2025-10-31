AHUDA receives six petitions

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun clarified that every layout under the jurisdiction of Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority needs to be regularised.

He said that since AHUDA has a wide scope, a special grievance program is being organised in the AHUDA office every Thursday to resolve problems. On Thursday, Chairman TC Varun and Vice Chairman received six petitions for the grievance organised. He instructed AHUDA officials to examine them and provide a solution as soon as possible. Later, in a review held at the AHUDA office, Chairman T C Varun said that development work should be expedited in NTR Township

and MIG layouts within AHUDA limits. Infrastructure should be provided with the aim of providing better services to every flat buyer.

Work should be started to construct pink toilets in the city under the auspices of AHUDA. He ordered that strict action should be taken if illegal layouts are built within AHUDA limits.

AHUDA Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Officer KMD Ishaq, Executive Engineer Dushyant, Saraswathi, DE Revanth, JPO Harish Chaudhary, Public Health Department Executive Engineer Jyoti and others participated in the programme.