Aim of DDOs is to bring more services: Anam

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Thursday said that the aim of establishing Divisional Development Offices (DDOs) is to bring more services available to the public in rural areas.

The minister along with party leaders has inaugurated the DDO office in a temporary building at Atmakur town. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated 77 DDO offices from Chittor.

Speaking the occasion, Anam has said that due to establishment of DDOs several long pending issues related to construction of roads, hospitals, schools, Water and promotions of employees witnessed in the Panchayat Raj sector for several decades get solved without delay. While describing DDOs concept as a brain child of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy congratulated Pawan Kalyan in implementing the DDO concept in the interest of extending services to the rural people.

Reddy suggested Pawan to ensure for maintaining same standards and design related to establishment of DDO buildings entire state.

The minister has said presently DDO at Atmakur was set up in a temporary building with Rs 11 lakhs and it will be shifted to permanent building very soon.

Later speaking to media persons, he said that government has sanctioned as many as 719 works Rs 50 crores to Atmakur constituency apart from some of them were completed as remaining works are under progress at various stages.

Atmakur Revenue Divisional Officer Pavani, Divisional Development Officer Ramanaiah, MPP Ketha Venugopal Reddy and others were present.