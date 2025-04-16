AIMSS demands rollback of permit rooms at liquor shops

Kurnool: All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) has strongly condemned the decision of the coalition government to set up permit rooms adjacent to liquor shops and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

In a press release on Tuesday, AIMSS State secretary M Tejovathi criticised the move, stating that instead of curbing alcohol consumption, which has already devastated countless families irrespective of age or gender, the government is encouraging it by proposing such spaces. She highlighted that alcohol addiction has been directly contributing to a rise in crimes, including murders, suicides, and particularly atrocities and violence against women.

Tejovathi pointed out that the government, citing an annual revenue of over Rs 30,000 crore from liquor sales, is now looking to further increase its income through such measures. “Claiming that welfare schemes are only possible through liquor revenue is not just irresponsible but outrageous. It is appalling that, while women and families suffer due to alcohol-related issues, the government insists it cannot function without alcohol income,” she added.

AIMSS called upon women across the state to organise and protest against this policy, emphasising the need for collective action to push for the eradication of alcohol from society.

The organisation reiterated its demand for the immediate cancellation of the decision to establish permit rooms, calling it a direct threat to women’s safety and family welfare.