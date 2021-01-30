Aiswarya bags prize in Bhagavad Gita recitation competition by TTD

Ongole: Neelisetty Aiswarya, daughter of Phani Kumar and a Class VIII student of Bhashyam High School in Ongole won the State level competition in Bhagavad Gita recitation organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and received Srivari Silver Dollar as a prize at the ceremony held at the Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Friday.

The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad superintendent for Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts, Chaturvedula Satyanarayana announced that the TTD conducted district level Bhagavadgita recitation competition on Gita Jayanthi, December 25, 2020. In the competition P Yasaswini won the first prize for Group I of Classes 6 and 7, while N Aiswarya won the first prize for Group II of Classes 8 and 9. The first prize winners from all districts were invited to participate in the State-level competition at Tirupati, held on January 28, Thursday.

In the prize distribution ceremony held at the Mahati Auditorium, Tirupati on Friday, the organisers announced that N Aiswarya of Ongole won the second prize. The TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, JEO P Basant Kumar, secretary of Dharma Prachara Parishad Dr K Rajagopalan felicitated Aiswarya with a shawl and presented a 15g Srivari Silver Dollar with certificate, books and photo of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.