Live
- Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 5: Celebrating Maa Skandamata’s Divine Blessings
- US nat’l held for entering prohibited tribal area
- Mundra Port handled record 200 mn metric tonnes of cargo
- 2 women Maoists killed in encounter
- Pak Army suffers casualties as intrusion bid foiled in Poonch
- Rohit on his role in MI: Now I’m not captain but mindset remains same
- Jokic sets NBA record with 61 points in Nuggets’ loss
- KTR Criticises Government Over Land Allocation, Vows to Reclaim 400 Acres for Eco Park
- Siraj’s spell, Buttler’s 50 help GT crush RCB by 8 wickets
- ‘I still get goosebumps’: 2011 WC winning squad relive famous win
Akash Ambani worships Lord Venkateswara
Highlights
Tirupati: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd chairman and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on...
Tirupati: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd chairman and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday.
During the VIP break darshan period, temple officials received him at the Madhavaram and conducted him for darshan.
After darshan, he was offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula mandapam followed by Srivari Theertha Prasadams.
Later Akash on his return journey, visited SV Gosala at Tirupati and performed Go Puja before leaving for the airport to return home.
Next Story