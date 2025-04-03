Akash Ambani worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirupati: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd chairman and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday.

During the VIP break darshan period, temple officials received him at the Madhavaram and conducted him for darshan.

After darshan, he was offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula mandapam followed by Srivari Theertha Prasadams.

Later Akash on his return journey, visited SV Gosala at Tirupati and performed Go Puja before leaving for the airport to return home.