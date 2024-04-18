Akkaramani Vijayanirmala Venkatarao Joins Telugu Desam Party in Presence of Chandrababu Naidu

Former VMRDA chairperson and municipal chairperson of Bhimili, Akkaramani Vijayanirmala Venkatarao, officially joined the Telugu Desam Party today in a ceremony attended by party National President Chandrababu Naidu.

Venkatarao, who also served as coordinator of Visakha East Constituency, was seen proudly covering herself with the scarf of the Telugu Desam Party as she pledged her allegiance to the party.

The event marks a significant moment in Venkatarao's political career as she aligns herself with one of the prominent parties in the state.