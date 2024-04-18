  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Akkaramani Vijayanirmala Venkatarao Joins Telugu Desam Party in Presence of Chandrababu Naidu

Akkaramani Vijayanirmala Venkatarao Joins Telugu Desam Party in Presence of Chandrababu Naidu
x
Highlights

Former VMRDA chairperson and municipal chairperson of Bhimili, Akkaramani Vijayanirmala Venkatarao, officially joined the Telugu Desam Party today

Former VMRDA chairperson and municipal chairperson of Bhimili, Akkaramani Vijayanirmala Venkatarao, officially joined the Telugu Desam Party today in a ceremony attended by party National President Chandrababu Naidu.

Venkatarao, who also served as coordinator of Visakha East Constituency, was seen proudly covering herself with the scarf of the Telugu Desam Party as she pledged her allegiance to the party.

The event marks a significant moment in Venkatarao's political career as she aligns herself with one of the prominent parties in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X