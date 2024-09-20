ANR Centenary Celebrations Spread Across 31 Cities, Chiranjeevi to Receive ANR Award from Amitabh Bachchan

Hyderabad: The centenary celebrations of legendary actor and Padma Bhushan recipient Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) have kicked off with grandeur, spanning across 31 cities nationwide. Organized by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), the ANR 100 – King of the Silver Screen film festival is a fitting tribute to ANR’s incredible contributions to Indian cinema.

Celebrating ANR Across the Nation

The ANR 100 festival showcases ten of ANR’s landmark films, including Devadasu (1953), Missamma (1955), Mayabazar (1957), Gundamma Katha (1962), and Manam (2014). Restored in 4K quality, these cinematic masterpieces are being screened in 60 theatres across 31 cities, allowing audiences across India to relive the magic of ANR's unforgettable performances. The festival opened in Hyderabad with a grand screening of Devadasu, attended by the Akkineni family, fans, and industry figures.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, ANR’s son, expressed his excitement at the success of the festival, particularly the reception from northern cities. "My father’s films are timeless, and seeing the overwhelming response from audiences across the country is heartwarming. It's a proud moment for our family," he said. The Government of India has also announced that a special chapter on ANR’s legacy will be included in the Goa International Film Festival, further cementing his place in the annals of Indian cinema history.

Commemorative Postal Stamp Released

As part of the centenary celebrations, a commemorative postal stamp featuring ANR’s portrait, illustrated by the late artist Bapu, was released. Postmaster General B.S. Reddy presided over the event, with Nagarjuna expressing his gratitude for the gesture. "This stamp is a meaningful tribute to my father’s legacy. He not only impacted cinema but also left a mark on society, and this is a fitting way to honor him on his 100th birthday."

Chiranjeevi to Receive ANR Award

One of the key highlights of the celebrations is the announcement that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be awarded the prestigious ANR National Award for his contributions to Indian cinema. This biannual award is a recognition of Chiranjeevi’s prolific career and influence in the film industry. The award will be presented by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan at a special ceremony on October 28. Chiranjeevi was reportedly emotional upon learning of the honor, calling it one of the greatest recognitions of his life, especially since it coincides with ANR’s centenary year.

A Grand Celebration of Legacy

The centenary events also included a touching tribute by the Akkineni family at ANR’s statue in Annapurna Studios. In a gesture of generosity and community spirit, they distributed clothes and meals to 600 senior fans, many of whom have supported ANR’s career for decades. This act of kindness reflects the deep bond between the family and their loyal fan base.

Speaking at the event, veteran actor Murali Mohan reminisced about his association with ANR, saying, “ANR’s legacy is not just his films, but also his immense contribution to the growth of the Telugu film industry, particularly in Hyderabad. He brought the industry to this city, and his influence will never be forgotten.”

Industry Leaders Pay Homage

The centenary celebrations also saw heartfelt tributes from industry veterans like director K. Raghavendra Rao, who spoke of ANR’s unparalleled dedication to his craft. “He set a standard for discipline, hard work, and excellence. Every actor today can learn something from ANR’s journey,” said Raghavendra Rao. Additionally, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director of the Film Heritage Foundation, emphasized the importance of preserving ANR’s cinematic legacy. "This festival, spread across 31 cities, is a historic moment for Indian cinema. It is a tribute to ANR’s artistry, and we are proud to be a part of this celebration," he remarked.

Philanthropy and Social Impact

Beyond his contributions to cinema, ANR was also known for his philanthropic efforts. Joint Collector Sanjay and Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad praised ANR for his commitment to social causes, including his efforts to build educational institutions and infrastructure in his hometown. They highlighted how ANR’s legacy extends beyond the screen, touching the lives of countless individuals through his charitable work.

ANR’s devoted fan base also took part in the celebrations, organizing blood donation and food distribution drives in his honor, demonstrating the deep respect and love he continues to inspire.

A Lasting Legacy

As the centenary celebrations continue, it is clear that ANR’s impact on Indian cinema and society remains as strong as ever. With screenings of his classic films, tributes from the film fraternity, and the prestigious ANR Award being presented to Chiranjeevi, the events are a fitting tribute to the man who has left an indelible mark on generations of cinephiles.

The ANR centenary is not just a celebration of a legendary actor, but a reminder of the values, talent, and humanity that he brought to every aspect of his life. As his family, fans, and the industry honor him, ANR’s legacy continues to shine brightly across Indian cinema.