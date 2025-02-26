Akunuru sarpanch lauded for developing school playground

Akunuru (Krishna district): Sarpanch of Akunuru village Goli Vasantha Kumar who is also the alumni of the Government High School advised the 10th class students to prepare well for the ensuing public exams, which will commence on March 18. He was the chief guest at the farewell celebrations of 10th class students organised by 9th class students at the Government High School here on Tuesday. Headmistress N Salomi felicitated the sarpanch.

Addressing the students, the headmistress informed them that the State government is going to introduce a detention system for students of 8th class from next academic year.

She thanked Goli Vasanta Kumar for donating Rs 50,000 for the development of Tennikoit, Badminton, Volleyball, Soft ball, Kho Kho and Kabaddi courts in the high school playground for the benefit of students.

IOB retired manager KBG Tilak distributed cash awards to six meritorious students of 9th and 10th Class on the occasion.

School management committee chairman Mareedu Sridhar donated Rs 12,000 for an RO water plant. School Assistant (Physics) K Srirama and School Assistant (Telugu) B Adinarayana also spoke.