ALC celebrates National Mathematics Day

Vijayawada: The Department of Mathematics at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada celebrated National Mathematics Day on Monday with an engaging academic programme.

The event was graced by the chief guest Dr Valluri Maheswara Rao, founder of Quinfosys and former professor at Fiji National University, Fiji.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Maheswara Rao spoke on the close connection between mathematics and quantum computing, highlighting the growing opportunities for mathematics graduates in advanced and emerging technologies. He encouraged students to pursue higher studies and research in cutting-edge fields such as quantum science and data analytics. A short film screened on the occasion, marking the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, captivated the students and showcased his enduring contributions to the field of mathematics. The programme was attended by College Correspondent Dr Rex Angelo, Vice-Principal Kiran Kumar, Dean of Sciences Dr Paruchuri Venugopala Rao, Head of the Department K Anuradha, and faculty members P Chenchu Babu, Dr D Tabitha, and Dr K Naga Koteswara Rao, along with students of the department.

